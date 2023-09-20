Police rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet

OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want to get stuck.

Michigan State Police said first responders were called to the DNR boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for a woman stuck inside the outhouse toilet.

Upon arriving to the boat launch, first responders heard the woman yelling for help. She told them she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and lowered herself inside the toilet to retrieve it, MSP said, adding the woman was unable to get out.

Conservation Officers from the DNR and MSP troopers removed the toilet, and a strap was used to hoist her out to safety.

If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, MSP encourages you to not attempt to retrieve it since serious injury could occur.

