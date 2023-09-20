Police identify body found in river in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Police identified the body found in a river in Adrian earlier in September.

Adrian Police responded to the 200 block of West Maple Avenue on Sept. 2 for reports of a body found in the Raisin River.

Officials confirmed the man was dead at the scene. Police identified the man as Willie Clarence Adams, 43, from Adrian.

His cause of death is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rufner at the Adrian Police Department at (517) 264 4853.

