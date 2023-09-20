Origami Rehabilitation holds fundraiser breakfast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Origami Rehabilitation, a local nonprofit, hosted its fundraiser breakfast Wednesday morning to help those they serve to maximize their recovery and restore their health and ability.

The fundraiser’s goal was to serve anyone who needs care, regardless of their circumstances. All the funds raised will go toward providing access to services for those who may otherwise go without the care they need.

President and CEO of Origami Rehabilitation, Tammy Hannah, said this funding will help continue their impactful work.

“Origami has residential and outpatient programming,” said Hannah. “We provide a comprehensive array of therapy services from occupational, physical, and speech therapy to mental health therapy, recreational, vocational. So it is quite comprehensive rehab services that help individuals get back to doing the things they love.”

Due to the changes to the state’s auto no-fault insurance four years ago, programs like Origami have faced nearly 50 percent rate cuts, making it challenging to provide support to those with injuries.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.