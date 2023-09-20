Advertise With Us

Oakland Hills Clubhouse Construction Soon To Begin

Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.
Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was back in February, 2022 that the historic clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in suburban Detroit was completely destroyed by a fire. The club now hopes re construction will begin in November. The new clubhouse will mimic the old for the most part and each member must pay $42,000 to help cover the extra cost past insurance. The new clubhouse will total 110,000 square feet and the completion date is hoped to be by late 2025. The men’s U. S. Open will be played at Oakland Hills in 2031.

