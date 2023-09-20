Advertise With Us

NFL player celebrates first touchdown with unique photoshoot

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game...
Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.(Instagram/k_granson18 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.

Officials initially ruled he was short of scoring. They reversed the decision upon review, but not in time for Granson to do an on-field celebration.

So, in the following days, he took to Instagram with some funny photos.

He posted a series of pictures with his touchdown ball cradled in a towel alongside his partner, imitating a photoshoot for a newborn child.

Posing with a flower behind his ear, Granson is seen lifting the touchdown ball aloft like an infant.

The caption read, “After three years of trying… it’s finally here,” and included a baby bottle emoji.

Granson plans to deliver on his preseason promise to give his first touchdown ball to his mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker responds to MSU in regards to his termination
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to expand use of ignition interlock devices
11 Michigan schools given National Blue Ribbon School Status
Haslett House Fire
House fire destroys home in Haslett
Jackson County authorities search for attempted break-in suspect

Latest News

UAW members including Scott Kralovic, wearing a mask, work the picket line during a strike...
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
There was movement with two major U.S. strikes on Wednesday. (CNN, STRINGR, FOX NEWS, TONY TOTTY)
Talks resume in 2 major strikes: Automakers, writers
FILE - The Google Maps app is seen on a smartphone, March 22, 2017, in New York. On Tuesday,...
Google sued for negligence after man drove off collapsed bridge while following map directions
Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around Busch Stadium as part of the opening day...
Anheuser-Busch agrees to stop cutting tails off Budweiser Clydesdales