MSU Women’s Soccer Off To Minnesota

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team plays its second Big Ten match Thursday night, 7 o’clock at Minnesota. The Spartans tied Ohio State in their opener at home last Sunday. The Spartans have a 5-2-2 season record while Minnesota has a 4-2-2 season mark. The Spartans stay on the road to face Wisconsin at 4pm Michigan time on Sunday. The match will be seen live on the Big Ten Network.

