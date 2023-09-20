MSU Women’s Soccer Off To Minnesota

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team plays its second Big Ten match Thursday night, 7 o’clock at Minnesota. The Spartans tied Ohio State in their opener at home last Sunday. The Spartans have a 5-2-2 season record while Minnesota has a 4-2-2 season mark. The Spartans stay on the road to face Wisconsin at 4pm Michigan time on Sunday. The match will be seen live on the Big Ten Network.

