Man arrested after back-to-back bank robberies in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he robbed two banks in 24 hours in Jackson.

The first robbery occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 19 before 11:00 a.m.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department were sent to American 1 Credit Union at 930 W. North St. after receiving reports of a robbery.

According to police. a suspect entered the credit union and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was seen.

The next day, at 9:13 a.m. on Sept. 20, officers were dispatched to Flagstar Bank on 301 W. Michigan Ave. after receiving reports of a robbery that were eerily similar to the previous day’s.

Police said a man resembling the suspect in Monday’s robbery entered the bank and produced another note demanding money, but this time he indicated he had a weapon. Money was turned over to the suspect, prompting him to run away.

In the intervening hours between the two days, police had identified a possible suspect from the first robbery. The suspect was located, arrested, and lodged in the Jackson County Jail.

Police believe the suspect also robbed a bank in Summit Township.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.