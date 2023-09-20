Advertise With Us

Lansing gets new tool aimed to fix affordable housing crisis

Lansing’s ongoing red tag crisis: Dozens more apartments deemed unfit for living
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing is not alone in its lack of affordable housing, it’s a problem across the nation.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says he is taking steps to fix the affordable housing crisis. The city will not get any money. Instead, it will get new real estate technology to identify where it can revitalize old land and homes.

“This takes a lot of things and it puts it all together in a software, in a program, and it helps for decision making to make sure that we can use our limited resources for the best good and in this case, to help preserve or create affordable housing,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

Kelsey Brianne, an affordable housing advocate, says this tool is a step in the right direction.

“The biggest need right now in regards to housing is affordable housing. Housing is such a barrier for thriving. Period. We fundamentally believe that when you have affordable housing, you’re able to thrive,” Brianne said.

If people can’t thrive, the city will have a hard time thriving too.

“We have over 600 red-tagged homes, a lot of times the city will want these developers to come in but we have so much housing that is just sitting vacant. We have these amazing historical homes, Lansing has historical places but also places where families have had their homes for generations and it still has some good bones to it,” Brianne said.

Lansing housing advocates are asking people to join them during state house committee meetings to further push affordable housing at the capitol. For more details, you can find the link here. You can also contact Kelsey Brianne with For Our Future Michigan directly by email: kbrianne@forourfuture.org

