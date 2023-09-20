House fire destroys home in Haslett

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - A home in Haslett was nearly totally destroyed after a fire on Tuesday night.

Crews with LSW Emergency Services first responded to reports of a house fire on the 10000 block of Blackberry Lane in Haslett.

According to first responders, a man working on a piece of equipment started a fire in the garage. The fire spread to the rest of the home, nearly destroying the entire structure.

No one was hurt.

First responders from Perry LSW and NIESA Bath assisted

