First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Once again today high temperatures will be near 80º across the area. The above average temperatures continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Sunday. We will will be slightly cooler towards the middle of next week with highs in the upper 60s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s into the weekend.

Today Mid-Michigan is between high pressure over Ontario and a stalled out disturbance over Wisconsin and Illinois. The dry air from Ontario should keep any rain showers today to our west. We will see some cloud cover pass overhead from time to time. Overall today will end up being partly cloudy.

Friday and the weekend look to be mostly sunny across Mid-Michigan with high pressure off to our east. The next chance of any measurable rainfall in our area could hold off until the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 21, 2023

Average High: 72º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 95° 2017

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1863

Jackson Record High: 94º 1908

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1991

