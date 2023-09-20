Farmers market on Capitol Lawn highlights importance of farmers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s lawmakers had the chance to buy some fresh veggies right on the capitol lawn.

The final farmer’s market of the year was held on the lawn offering fruits and vegetables to Michigan’s lawmakers.

“I think one thing the pandemic showed, farmers markets are essential and they serve an essential part of their community, providing residents and non-residents with fresh local and healthy food,” said Jenny Radon of the Michigan Farmers Market Association.

The association said the market was also about showing lawmakers the importance of local farmers and food vendors.

