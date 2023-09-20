Advertise With Us

Farmers market on Capitol Lawn highlights importance of farmers

By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s lawmakers had the chance to buy some fresh veggies right on the capitol lawn.

The final farmer’s market of the year was held on the lawn offering fruits and vegetables to Michigan’s lawmakers.

“I think one thing the pandemic showed, farmers markets are essential and they serve an essential part of their community, providing residents and non-residents with fresh local and healthy food,” said Jenny Radon of the Michigan Farmers Market Association.

The association said the market was also about showing lawmakers the importance of local farmers and food vendors.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker to be fired, university says
One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
Mel Tucker responds to MSU in regards to his termination
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
LPD theft catch
Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise

Latest News

After an unexpected announcement that Michigan State University (MSU) would be parting ways...
MSU students react to the upcoming firing of Mel Tucker
Haslett House Fire
House fire destroys home in Haslett
New proposal aims to make school meals free in Michigan
FEMA assesses storm damage in Mid-Michigan
FEMA assesses storm damage in Mid-Michigan