Energy Event Center owner speaks on revocation of cabaret license

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ryan Cabell, owner of the Energy Event Center, was disappointed with Lansing City Council’s five to three vote revoking the venue’s cabaret license. He said he was never given a chance.

“What made that incident so significant to where you directly go in and take the license? At a fast pace, too.”

The council discussed safety and alcohol consumption outside the venue and the city’s responsibility in allowing the venue to continue to operate after five people were injured outside the venue, leaving one paralyzed.

“Because should we not revoke, and should one more young person get shot at that location? That is literally blood on our hands,” said Councilmember Adam Hussain of Ward 3.

Cabell said the venue has only hosted two events in its three-year history, and what the council got wrong is assuming his venue only catered to hip-hop shows.

“I had over 15 to 30 phone calls in the last five days for individuals wanting to do an anniversary here, baby showers, repasts, that’s what it’s for,” said Ryan.

Along with the council’s awareness of gun violence throughout the city, “We knew that Logan Square had problems all this time,” said Councilmember Brain T. Jackson of Ward 4.

Cabell is now determining if he will stay open to welcome private events or relocate from Logan Square altogether.

