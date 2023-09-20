Advertise With Us

City of Jackson to begin annual hydrant flushing

(City of Jackson)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin its annual hydrant flushing program Monday.

The Fall Hydrant Flushing Program will begin on Sept. 25 in the southwest part of the city. It is expected to be completed by Oct. 10.

The City of Jackson officials provided the following key details on the hydrant flushing for residents:

  • Flushing will take place Monday through Friday, Sept. 25, to Oct. 10, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Flushing is necessary to maintain the quality of the City’s water system, such as washing iron and sediment out of water mains, cleaning pipes, and refreshing the water system.
  • This sediment does not affect water quality but can cause water to become discolored. The water is safe to drink, and discoloration often disappears within a short time.
  • Because water can become discolored, residents are advised not to wash clothing while lines are being flushed in or around their neighborhoods.
  • Residents may experience low water pressure for a short time when flushing occurs in the area.

The city urges residents to be aware of hydrant flushing in their area as there will be temporary impacts to water service.

(City of Jackson)

Questions about hydrant flushing should be directed to the “Report a Concern” feature on the City’s website or by calling the DPW at 517-788-4170.

