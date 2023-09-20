Advertise With Us

Browns Sign Veteran Running Back Hunt

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Cleveland Browns have signed veteran running back Kareem Hunt in the wake of the season ending injury to Nick Chubb. Terms not disclosed but media reports indicate it is for a year and up to $4 million in compensation. Hunt and Chubb played the previous four seasons together. Cleveland’s other running back is Jerome Ford who replaced Hunt as the back up to Chubb when the season began. Cleveland is coming off a Monday night loss at Pittsburgh 26-22.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker responds to MSU in regards to his termination
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to expand use of ignition interlock devices
11 Michigan schools given National Blue Ribbon School Status
Haslett House Fire
House fire destroys home in Haslett
Jackson County authorities search for attempted break-in suspect

Latest News

Lansing Community College
Big Season For LCC Women’s Volleyball
Birmingham Stallions players celebrate during their USFL Championship game over the Maulers on...
Will The Spring Football Leagues Merge?
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Soccer Off To Minnesota
Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.
Oakland Hills Clubhouse Construction Soon To Begin