Browns Sign Veteran Running Back Hunt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Cleveland Browns have signed veteran running back Kareem Hunt in the wake of the season ending injury to Nick Chubb. Terms not disclosed but media reports indicate it is for a year and up to $4 million in compensation. Hunt and Chubb played the previous four seasons together. Cleveland’s other running back is Jerome Ford who replaced Hunt as the back up to Chubb when the season began. Cleveland is coming off a Monday night loss at Pittsburgh 26-22.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.