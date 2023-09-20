Advertise With Us

Big Season For LCC Women’s Volleyball

Lansing Community College
Lansing Community College(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The women’s volleyball team at Lansing Community College is off to a red hot start this fall with a 13-2 record. The Stars are fresh from a 3-0 win at Southwestern Michigan in their last match. The Stars have not lost a home match and host Glen Oaks Community College in the Gannon Gym at 6:30pm on Thursday. Emily Quintero is the coach and she is overly pleased with her team’s play thus far.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker responds to MSU in regards to his termination
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to expand use of ignition interlock devices
11 Michigan schools given National Blue Ribbon School Status
Haslett House Fire
House fire destroys home in Haslett
Jackson County authorities search for attempted break-in suspect

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Browns Sign Veteran Running Back Hunt
Birmingham Stallions players celebrate during their USFL Championship game over the Maulers on...
Will The Spring Football Leagues Merge?
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Soccer Off To Minnesota
Fire crews battle a fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club on Feb. 17, 2022.
Oakland Hills Clubhouse Construction Soon To Begin