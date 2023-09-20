Big Season For LCC Women’s Volleyball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The women’s volleyball team at Lansing Community College is off to a red hot start this fall with a 13-2 record. The Stars are fresh from a 3-0 win at Southwestern Michigan in their last match. The Stars have not lost a home match and host Glen Oaks Community College in the Gannon Gym at 6:30pm on Thursday. Emily Quintero is the coach and she is overly pleased with her team’s play thus far.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.