8th annual health walk held in East Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Homecoming festivities at Michigan State University (MSU) continue throughout the week.

Wednesday was the eighth annual Exercise is Medicine on Campus health homecoming walk.

The walk is a friendly competition with other Exercise is Medicine on Campus universities in the nation.

Participants could walk quarter-mile laps around the sidewalk of the field at Dem Hall in East Lansing.

According to Interim Associate Director of Health Promotion, Kristin Traskie, the walk aims to advocate and promote exercise and well-being on campus.

“It really just goes back to engraining that into the fabric of MSU, creating that culture of health and wellness here,” said Traskie. “Making so that it is part of our daily campus culture, recognizing how important our health and wellness is, when we wanna exceed academically for our students but also professionally for our faculty and staff.”

The walk is free and open to the public and goes until 2 p.m.

