Warming up in the forecast, and today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures recover to near 70° with the early fog now behind us, but even warmer days lie ahead this week. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares your last week of summer forecast. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a preview of what we’re working on.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 19, 2023

Average High: 73º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1896

Jackson Record High: 93º 1908

Jackson Record Low: 32º 2020

