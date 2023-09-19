Universities set new GPA benchmark for admission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether it’s grade point average, cost or test scores, students face a number of obstacles when it comes to getting into the college of their choice.

Public universities across the state of Michigan are teaming up to break down those barriers through the newly formed Michigan Assured Admission Pact (MAAP).

“I can’t count the number of students who have told me over the years, that they haven’t applied to the college they really want to go to, or they haven’t applied to college at all, because they don’t think they’ll get in,” said Director of Admissions for University of Michigan-Flint Joseph Vainnar.

Among the 15 public universities in Michigan, ten have committed to the MAAP, including: Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Northern Michigan University, Oakland University, Saginaw Valley State University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, University of Michigan-Flint, and Wayne State University.

The pact promises admission to all ten, in-state universities for any student with a 3.0 GPA or higher. Although, Vainnar said it would not discourage UM Flint from admitting students with GPA lower than the new benchmark. President Robert Davies made a similar clarification for Central Michigan University, also highlighting the pact’s intention to make the application process less complicated.

“This will help students very specifically, because it demystifies the admissions process for students and parents who are intimidated by this very process,” Davies said. “They see it as a barrier, and this removes that barrier.”

By eliminating the fear of rejection for students who meet and exceed the benchmark, Davies and Vainnar said students will know which institution they’re attending much sooner and can plan further in advance financially. While the program could have the added benefit of increasing enrollment at both CMU and UM Flint, Vainnar said the goal of MAAP is to expand access to higher education statewide.

“From the beginning, the conversations and deliberations around MAAP have centered around increasing college enrollment and degree attainment, not only at our individual institutions, but the state of Michigan as a whole,” he said.

There is no registration required to qualify for MAAP guidelines.

