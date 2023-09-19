Advertise With Us

Three water mains break in Jackson

By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is working to resolve three water main breaks on Monday.

The City of Jackson Public Works detected three water main breaks, one on S. Thompson Street and Carlton Blvd.,one on E. Monroe St. and Whitney St., and E. Washington Ave. Between S. Elm and S. East Ave.

Water in the affected areas is safe to use, however, you may see discolored tap water or low water pressure.

The water may also stain laundry, meaning it’s best to avoid doing it until repairs are complete.

The cause of the breaks is still unknown.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker to be fired, university says
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
Fire crews at apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Woman arrested after stabbing, victim expected to be okay

Latest News

East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day
East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day
UAW strike
Preparing for strike related layoffs in Mid-Michigan
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
What the Tech? Apple unveils new iPhone ringtones
Flu vaccines help prevent large outbreaks within communities.
Avoiding a “tripledemic”: experts encouraging vaccinations for everyone