Three water mains break in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is working to resolve three water main breaks on Monday.

The City of Jackson Public Works detected three water main breaks, one on S. Thompson Street and Carlton Blvd.,one on E. Monroe St. and Whitney St., and E. Washington Ave. Between S. Elm and S. East Ave.

Water in the affected areas is safe to use, however, you may see discolored tap water or low water pressure.

The water may also stain laundry, meaning it’s best to avoid doing it until repairs are complete.

The cause of the breaks is still unknown.

