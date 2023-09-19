Tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid overturns on US-23, Livingston County authorities say its under control

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities said the overturned tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid on northbound US-23 is under control.

On Tuesday morning, the truck overturned on northbound US-23 near 9220 Runyan Lake Road. Police said the acid is contained, and the hazmat teams are moving it to another container before the truck is removed.

Moving the acid will happen throughout the day and possibly into the night.

“Please stay away from the area as a precaution so this work can be done as safely as possible!” wrote the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Police said those who live within 2,000 feet of the area should close their windows, doors and vents and keep pets inside as a precaution.

