Several Mid Michigan High School Football Teams Prominently Listed in Latest A-P Poll

The Smith Center Redmen celebrate their victory as time expires.
The Smith Center Redmen celebrate their victory as time expires. The Smith Center Redmen defeated the Russell Broncos 30-6 in a Mid-Continent League football game held at Shaffer Field in Russell, Kansas on September 15, 2023. (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com)(Joey Bahr | (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The weekly Associated Press high school football poll still features Jackson Lumen Christi number one in division seven and Mason number two in division three. In division four Portland is sixth and Lansing Sexton makes its debut this week tied for ninth. Fowler is tied for fourth in division eight and Pewamo Westphalia is tied for tenth in division seven.

