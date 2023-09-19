Several Mid Michigan High School Football Teams Prominently Listed in Latest A-P Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The weekly Associated Press high school football poll still features Jackson Lumen Christi number one in division seven and Mason number two in division three. In division four Portland is sixth and Lansing Sexton makes its debut this week tied for ninth. Fowler is tied for fourth in division eight and Pewamo Westphalia is tied for tenth in division seven.

