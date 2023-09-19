Serial abuser sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A western Michigan man was sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced on Tuesday that 36-year-old Dominic Nathaniel Alexander from Grand Rapids was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

According to sentencing materials filed by government officials, Alexander’s history of violence included multiple occasions on which he beat, choked, and strangled multiple partners.

In 2018, Alexander was convicted of stabbing a man in the back and throat. In this case, Alexander pled guilty to illegally possessing a pistol and 117 rounds of ammunition.

“Today’s sentence sends a message to both perpetrators and victims of domestic violence,” said Totten. “To perpetrators: if you illegally possess a firearm, federal agents and prosecutors stand ready to investigate and prosecute you to the fullest extent permitted by law. To victims: we see you, and we hear your silent cries for help. Please know there is hope, and that you are not alone.”

