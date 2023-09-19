Advertise With Us

Serial abuser sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A western Michigan man was sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced on Tuesday that 36-year-old Dominic Nathaniel Alexander from Grand Rapids was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

According to sentencing materials filed by government officials, Alexander’s history of violence included multiple occasions on which he beat, choked, and strangled multiple partners.

In 2018, Alexander was convicted of stabbing a man in the back and throat. In this case, Alexander pled guilty to illegally possessing a pistol and 117 rounds of ammunition.

“Today’s sentence sends a message to both perpetrators and victims of domestic violence,” said Totten. “To perpetrators: if you illegally possess a firearm, federal agents and prosecutors stand ready to investigate and prosecute you to the fullest extent permitted by law. To victims: we see you, and we hear your silent cries for help. Please know there is hope, and that you are not alone.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker to be fired, university says
One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
LPD theft catch
Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire

Latest News

After an unexpected announcement that Michigan State University (MSU) would be parting ways...
MSU students react to the upcoming firing of Mel Tucker
A dead man was found in the Grand River Monday afternoon.
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
The East Lansing City Council plans to finalize an employment agreement with the person they...
East Lansing City Council to finalize hiring process for new city manager
The City of Jackson is working to resolve three water main breaks on Monday.
Crews working to repair three water main breaks in Jackson
Lansing City Council voted Monday to revoke the Energy Event Center’s cabaret license by a vote...
Lansing City Council votes to revoke event center’s license following mass shooting