Advertise With Us

Roth 401(k) vs. traditional 401(k): How to decide which is best for you

The typical American contributes 7.4% to their 401(k)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Investment Company Institute reports 60 million Americans have 401(k) plans – primarily made up of either traditional 401(k)s or Roth 401(k)s.

Traditional 401(k) plans are typically employee-sponsored, according to Investor.gov. They allow employees to invest some of their paycheck on a pre-tax basis, meaning no taxes are paid on the contribution and earnings grow on a tax-deferred basis. Taxes are paid when funds are withdrawn according to ordinary income rates.

Roth 401(k) plans are similar, but taxes are paid when contributions are added to the account. These earnings also can grow tax free until retirement, and no taxes are due when funds are withdrawn.

James Royal, a principal writer at Bankrate, said many are drawn to Roth 401(k)s since there is no future tax on the balance.

Royal added that the contributor’s tax bracket helps decide which option is best for their retirement plan.

“Typically, it makes a lot of sense for individuals in higher tax brackets to go with the traditional 401(k) because they avoid that larger tax hit today for an uncertain tax rate in the future,” Royal explained. “In contrast, for people in lower tax brackets the Roth 401k is a better option.”

A financial advisor can help people determine which accounts are right for them.

The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPF) has a nationwide directory people can search.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker to be fired, university says
One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
LPD theft catch
Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire

Latest News

After an unexpected announcement that Michigan State University (MSU) would be parting ways...
MSU students react to the upcoming firing of Mel Tucker
A dead man was found in the Grand River Monday afternoon.
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
The East Lansing City Council plans to finalize an employment agreement with the person they...
East Lansing City Council to finalize hiring process for new city manager
Lansing City Council voted Monday to revoke the Energy Event Center’s cabaret license by a vote...
Lansing City Council votes to revoke event center’s license following mass shooting
The City of Jackson is working to resolve three water main breaks on Monday.
Crews working to repair three water main breaks in Jackson