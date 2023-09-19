Advertise With Us

Ron Mason Rink Ceremony Plans Set

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s season opening hockey game at home October 7th against Lake Superior State features pre game ceremonies naming the ice surface the Ron Mason Rink. The game begins at 4pm with the ceremonies set to begin at 3:30pm and featuring members of Ron’s family. He died in 2016 at the age of 76. Michigan State’s football team has a bye that week end. The Lake Superior series was chosen because Mason began his coaching career at that school before moving on to Bowling Green and then Michigan State in 1979.

