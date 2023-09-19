MSU Students react to the upcoming firing of Mel Tucker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After an unexpected announcement that Michigan State University would be parting ways with football coach Mel Tucker, students on campus are saying MSU is making the right decision.

A senior at the university, Demond Hardwick says, “It was a surprise to everybody, I was scrolling on Instagram and I saw what was going on. It’s just really disturbing, I don’t think it’s any place for that kind of stuff on campus and around students and it’s just crazy.”

Just two weeks after students learned about the allegations against Tucker, some are concerned about the lack of transparency at the university and how this whole scandal came to light.

“I just hope that the university can move on to something more positive and can continue having more transparency with the students and not have to continue to have leaks happen for students to be informed on what’s going on. I think transparency is the number 1 thing that a lot of students have been missing from this university,” says Angela Solomon.

A university that has had its fair share of national controversy, following the Larry Nassar scandal. One student says he is thankful that the allegations are not being taken lightly.

“It does make me happy as someone who applied to MSU shortly after the wake of the Larry Nassar row. It seems like the University, Dr. Woodruff, and the athletic staff have been doing their due diligence in investigating properly which unfortunately was not the case for many many years at this institution,” says Theron Mandeville.

The university announced it hired the law firm Jones Day to investigate “alleged breaches” of confidential information related to the investigation of Tucker. This new investigation started last Tuesday and will look into whether MSU officials and others improperly shared Tracy’s identity.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.