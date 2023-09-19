Advertise With Us

MSU Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Tuesday announced the men’s basketball schedule and Michigan State will open at home Tuesday, December 5th against Wisconsin. The Spartans play 11 non conference games and 20 in the Big Ten including two against Michigan. The regular season opener is November 6th at home against James Madison. The Spartans have two exhibition games, both at home, October 25th against Hillsdale and October 29th a benefit game against Tennessee with proceeds going toward the Hawaii relief fund because of the wildfires last month.

