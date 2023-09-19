Advertise With Us

Meridian Township residents can register to vote at the farmers market throughout September

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People living in Meridian Township will have the opportunity to learn more about voting details in recognition of National Voter Registration Month.

This comes after the Meridian Township Board passed a resolution of support commemorating the month during a meeting on Sept. 5.

The clerk’s office will offer opportunities for residents in Meridian Township to learn more about voter registration, state requirements, and deadlines for voting in the upcoming 2024 elections. Every Wednesday, a booth will be set up at the Meridian Township Farmers Market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion.

There, people can register to vote.

“Registering to vote provides residents the opportunity to be an active participant in our democracy and answer these big questions that most directly affect our lives and communities,” stated Township Clerk Deborah Guthrie. “The calendar may say 2023, but the 2024 election is just around the corner.”

Meanwhile, for National Coffee Day, the Clerk’s Office will also host an Open House on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Meridian Municipal Building providing the opportunity for residents to have coffee, ask questions, register to vote, and apply to be on the permanent mail ballot list.

In conjunction with National Coffee Day, the Clerk's Office will also host an Open House on Saturday, September 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Meridian Municipal Building (5151 Marsh Road, Okemos). This will provide the opportunity for residents to have coffee, ask questions, register to vote, and apply to be on the permanent mail ballot list.

