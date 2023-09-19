Mel Tucker responds to MSU in regards to his termination

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) head coach Mel Tucker has responded to the university’s decision to part ways from him.
On Monday, Sept. 18, MSU’s athletic director announced that Mel Tucker would be fired. This comes after Tucker was embroiled in controversy after a USA Today report alleged Tucker had nonconsensual phone sex with a woman working with the football team on violence education.
Tucker released the statement below in response to the decision on Tuesday:
Tucker’s contract was terminated with cause, according to MSU’s statement on Monday.
