Advertise With Us

Man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets

An Iowa man has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.
By KCRG Staff, Cole Krutzfield and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa has found a place in the Guinness World Records for the size of his nativity set collection.

Mike Zahs displayed his entire collection as part of the Tour of Homes event coordinated by the Washington Chamber of Commerce last December.

KCRG reports the collection of 2,539 scenes took six weeks to set up.

After setting up, Zahs and his friends submitted 19 videos, 102 photos, a 227-page listing of inventory, and 11 media articles covering the display. The group also answered a question sheet and provided two witness statements, all reviewed by the Guinness World Records.

Guinness describes the record as “the largest number of items of a single subject in a private, personal collection and [it] is measured by the number of unique items in the collection that meet [the criteria for the record].”

Zahs began collecting the scenes in the 1950s. The displays come from more than 100 different countries, the majority of them handcrafted.

Following review of the evidence submitted, Zahs is now the current record holder for the Largest Collection of Nativity Sets, with a record of 2,324 nativities. (Zahs has a collection of 2,539 nativity scenes, but some did not qualify for the record, as each was required to have Mary, Joseph, Jesus, and at least one angel, three wise men, shepherd, animal, star, or a stable.)

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker to be fired, university says
One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
LPD theft catch
Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire

Latest News

After an unexpected announcement that Michigan State University (MSU) would be parting ways...
MSU students react to the upcoming firing of Mel Tucker
A dead man was found in the Grand River Monday afternoon.
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
The East Lansing City Council plans to finalize an employment agreement with the person they...
East Lansing City Council to finalize hiring process for new city manager
The City of Jackson is working to resolve three water main breaks on Monday.
Crews working to repair three water main breaks in Jackson
Lansing City Council voted Monday to revoke the Energy Event Center’s cabaret license by a vote...
Lansing City Council votes to revoke event center’s license following mass shooting