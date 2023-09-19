Advertise With Us

Lansing City Council votes to revoke event center’s license following mass shooting

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Council voted Monday to revoke the Energy Event Center’s cabaret license by a vote of five to three.

This comes after a case that started back in late July when five people were shot and injured, two critically, at a concert that took place on the property.

Previous story: Scene of Lansing mass shooting may lose license

The city accuses the owner of the space, Ryan Cabell, of not doing enough to prevent the shooting.

There was a public hearing on Aug. 24 where the city and Cabell laid out their arguments.

The city made the decision to revoke the license at their meeting on Sept. 18.

