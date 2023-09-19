Jackson County authorities search for attempted break-in suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly attempted to break into a home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office provided photos of the suspect attempting to break into a home in the 9100 block of Stony Point Road in Hanover Township at around 7 a.m. on April 28.

Police said even though the suspect did not enter the home, a shed in the property was vandalized, and numerous items were stolen—including chainsaws, copper wire, a torch set and other tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or Detective Kelly Ebersole at (517) 768-7932.

