Jackson College holds career fair at Commonwealth Commerce Center

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College and the Jackson Area Manufacturing Association are teaming up to offer career fairs at the Commonwealth Commerce Center.

College students and community members are invited to see who is hiring and interview for jobs over the course of two days.

Employers in multiple industries, from manufacturing, business, energy and healthcare, are offering full-time, part-time and internship opportunities.

One of the organizers said that Tuesday’s career fair brought out over 30 businesses, but they are already looking ahead to manufacturing day.

“We will be doing tours, partnering with a lot of manufacturers and K-12 schools, and we are offering tours for the K-12 to kind of walk through partnered manufacturing, advanced manufacturing industries to get an idea of what’s out there and what those jobs look like, what opportunities will be available to them once they graduate or even before, internship opportunities, as well,” said Amber Collins.

The career fair on Sept. 19 ended at noon. Wednesday’s career fair runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

