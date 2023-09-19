Advertise With Us

How to avoid running out of money in retirement

Mike from Life Plan Financial is back with another lesson in retirement! Today he informed us that most people are more afraid of running out of money.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the top ranking fears for retirees is running out of Monday, but should it be?

Mike Douglas, the president of Lifeplan Financial design, a Lansing area firm that focuses on preparing people for a successful retirement joined Studio 10.

He shared why there might be this fear and what people can do to help alleviate that.

He also shared how tax planning can help people protect more of their life savings.

If you want to make sure your game plan will get you to and through retirement, Mike has a great offer for you. right now, for the first 5 callers with savings of $500,000 or greater, he’s offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you. This will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap, analyzing where you are right now, and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement. A game plan to get you where you need to be. The number to call: 517-200-3330. again, 517-200-3330.

For more information: https://mylifeplanfinancial.com/

