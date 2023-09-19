Advertise With Us

House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to hold their first hearing next week in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings.

The hearing — scheduled for Sept. 28 — is expected to focus on “constitutional and legal questions” that surround allegations of Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s overseas businesses, according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee.

Republicans — led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — have contended in recent weeks that Biden’s actions from his time as vice president show a “culture of corruption.”

The committee also plans to file subpoenas for the personal and business bank records of Hunter Biden and the president’s brother James Biden “as early as this week.”

The White House has called the effort by House Republicans in the midst of the presidential campaign “extreme politics at its worst.”

“House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, said in a recent statement.

McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry last week after facing mounting pressure from his right flank to take action against Biden or risk being ousted from his leadership job. This is happening while he also is struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown at the end of the month.

The California lawmaker launched the inquiry without a House vote, and it’s unclear if he would even have enough support to approve it from his slim GOP majority. Some lawmakers have criticized the evidence so far as not reaching the Constitution’s bar of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker to be fired, university says
One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
LPD theft catch
Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire

Latest News

After an unexpected announcement that Michigan State University (MSU) would be parting ways...
MSU students react to the upcoming firing of Mel Tucker
A dead man was found in the Grand River Monday afternoon.
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
The East Lansing City Council plans to finalize an employment agreement with the person they...
East Lansing City Council to finalize hiring process for new city manager
Former high school sports official Gerald Allen Sutter was sentenced Monday in a Lansing...
Former Lansing area referee sentenced for criminal sexual conduct with a minor
Lansing City Council voted Monday to revoke the Energy Event Center’s cabaret license by a vote...
Lansing City Council votes to revoke event center’s license following mass shooting