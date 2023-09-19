Former Lansing area referee sentenced for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former high school sports official Gerald Allen Sutter was sentenced Monday in a Lansing courtroom.

Sutter pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a boy between 2019 and 2021. He coached high school football, basketball, baseball and softball—as well as many other youth sports for more than 50 years.

Sutter, now in his 70s, was sentenced to serve 10 to 30 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The prosecution said many former victims who never came forward were in court on Sept. 18 to see the man who abused them get sentenced.

“He molested me a thousand times over eight years,” said one victim. “Sneaking into the bedroom, night after night. Manipulating, grooming, worked at GM, was a referee. I am remorseful I didn’t say nothing sooner.”

That was one of the victim impact statements delivered in court. Many of the victims are now adults and are unable to pursue justice due to the statute of limitations. This is something the prosecution and the judge hope lawmakers will address.

