First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warm front pushing through the area this morning could still touch off a stray shower or two. Most of today plan on a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures drop back to the mid to upper 50s.

Generally dry weather is expected Thursday through Sunday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80º Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Most of next week high temperatures will be near 70º. Most of next week will be partly cloudy with just a few chances of showers passing through the area.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 20, 2023

Average High: 72º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1868

Jackson Record High: 93º 1978

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1956

