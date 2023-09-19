Advertise With Us

East Lansing City Council to finalize hiring process for new city manager

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council plans to finalize an employment agreement with the person they chose to become the new city manager.

The city council chose Robert Belleman for the role. This comes after the city parted ways with former City Manager George Lahanas earlier this year.

Before coming to East Lansing, Belleman worked in Saginaw County.

City Council plans to finalize Belleman’s employment agreement when they meet at the Hannah Community Center on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker to be fired, university says
One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
LPD theft catch
Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire

Latest News

After an unexpected announcement that Michigan State University (MSU) would be parting ways...
MSU students react to the upcoming firing of Mel Tucker
A dead man was found in the Grand River Monday afternoon.
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
The East Lansing City Council plans to finalize an employment agreement with the person they...
East Lansing City Council to finalize hiring process for new city manager
Former high school sports official Gerald Allen Sutter was sentenced Monday in a Lansing...
Former Lansing area referee sentenced for criminal sexual conduct with a minor
Lansing City Council voted Monday to revoke the Energy Event Center’s cabaret license by a vote...
Lansing City Council votes to revoke event center’s license following mass shooting