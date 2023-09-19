East Lansing City Council to finalize hiring process for new city manager

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council plans to finalize an employment agreement with the person they chose to become the new city manager.

The city council chose Robert Belleman for the role. This comes after the city parted ways with former City Manager George Lahanas earlier this year.

Before coming to East Lansing, Belleman worked in Saginaw County.

City Council plans to finalize Belleman’s employment agreement when they meet at the Hannah Community Center on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

