Big TV Audience For Colorado vs. Colorado State Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Colorado’s double overtime football win over Colorado State this past Saturday night drew a reported 9.3 million viewers. That would make it the most watched late night college game even shown on ESPN. The game did not end until 2:30am Eastern time because it went to double overtime and Colorado rallied for a 43-35 victory. Colorado now has a 3-0 record heading into this Saturday’s game at Oregon. The numbers make the game the fifth most heavily watched regular season college game on the network in its history.

