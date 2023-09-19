Advertise With Us

Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location, Oct. 1, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. Amazon announced at a conference for delivery firms on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, that it will invest $440 million over the next year to increase pay rates for drivers. It did not disclose how much the bump will be, but said it expects U.S. drivers to earn an average of $20.50 per hour.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press and HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said on Tuesday that it will hire 250,000 full- and part-time workers for the holiday season, a 67% jump compared to last year.

The company wrote in a blog post that it will also invest $1.3 billion this year toward pay hikes for warehouse and transportation employees, raising the average pay for those roles from $19 to over $20.50 per hour.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations, said in the blog post.

The company noted more jobs are available because it has opened over 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. this year.

Other retailers have also been announcing their holiday plans this week. Target said on Tuesday it will add nearly 100,000 seasonal roles during the holiday season. And on Mondays, Macy’s Inc, which owns the department stores Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, said it planned to hire more than 38,000 full- and part-time seasonal employees.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker to be fired, university says
One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
LPD theft catch
Lansing Police catch alleged shoplifters with around $5K worth of stolen merchandise
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire
Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire

Latest News

After an unexpected announcement that Michigan State University (MSU) would be parting ways...
MSU students react to the upcoming firing of Mel Tucker
A dead man was found in the Grand River Monday afternoon.
Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing
The East Lansing City Council plans to finalize an employment agreement with the person they...
East Lansing City Council to finalize hiring process for new city manager
The City of Jackson is working to resolve three water main breaks on Monday.
Crews working to repair three water main breaks in Jackson
Lansing City Council voted Monday to revoke the Energy Event Center’s cabaret license by a vote...
Lansing City Council votes to revoke event center’s license following mass shooting