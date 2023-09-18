Advertise With Us

Walk to fight Huntington’s disease in Jackson

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time ever, the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Team Hope Walk was held in Jackson Sunday afternoon after spending 10 years in Lansing.

People registered to walk on three separate routes in the Jackson area. People who registered got a T-shirt, a meal, and a map of the walk routes. The walk started at the Michigan Theatre and took people through 75 new murals from local Michiganders.

The Team Hope Walk was a fundraising event for the HDSA and their overall goal was $15,000.

Justin Reynolds is the coordinator for the event.

“I’ve been waiting for this for my whole life, to be a part of it and to have so many people show up here today,” said Reynolds. “It means the world, and so I thank each and every one of you for being here. Thank you so much and we’re hoping to come back next year and be bigger and stronger and continue to grow.”

The murals were painted by national and international artists.

