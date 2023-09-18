Tucker Contract Terminated For Cause

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller announced Monday he is terminating football coach Mel Tucker’s contract for cause. Haller writes that the notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to Haller and the interim President, Teresa Woodruff with reasons why he should not be terminated for cause. Haller states this action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue, he states in a release.

