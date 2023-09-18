Advertise With Us

Tracy Lawrence & Friends Are Coming to Mason!

Some of the biggest names in country music are joining us in Mason, Michigan this weekend! Big Vinny joined Studio 10 to tell us more!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mason, Mich. (WILX) -Country music’s biggest stars are heading to Mason, Michigan this weekend.

Tracy Lawrence and Friends are performing this weekend, Saturday September 23rd for an incredible night of music at the Corrigan Oil Speedway!

Tracy Lawrence is one of the most recognizable voices in Country music with songs such as “Paint Me A Birmingham,” “Time Marches On,” “Alibis,” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.”

Lawrence has enjoyed twenty-two songs on the Billboard top ten charts with eighteen number one singles, selling over thirteen million albums.

The Multi-platinum CMA and ACM award winning recording artist has helped shape the sound of Country music for two decades, recently celebrating twenty-years in music.

Tracy Lawrence, known for his chart-topping songs and powerful performances, will be joined by a lineup of talented musicians who will keep you entertained throughout the night including performances by Chase Bryant, Mark Wills and the Nashville Cartel.

Bigg Vinny stopped by Studio 10 to talk about what audiences can expect to see this weekend and why this night in music means so much to him.

New discounted tickets have been added on Eventbrite.

Audience members are invited to bring their family and take advantage of the newly added discounted 4 pack of general admission and 4 pack of VIP tickets.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tracy-lawrence-and-friends-tickets-713945218367.

