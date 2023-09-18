Advertise With Us

Stretch of M-52 in Ingham County undergoing construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of M-52 will be under construction beginning Monday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin resurfacing and installing sidewalks on M-52 from Morton Road to Clinton Street.

With this work being done, officials said there will be lane closures and traffic regulators will be out to help move along traffic.

The project begins at 7 a.m. on Sept. 18 and is expected to last until Oct. 6.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Woman arrested after stabbing, victim expected to be okay
One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
MSU confirms investigation on Brenda Tracy leak
Fire crews at apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue

Latest News

East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day
East Lansing Farmers Market hosts Spartan Appeciation Day
A stretch of M-52 will close Monday morning for construction.
Stretch of M-52 in Ingham County to close for construction
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Warmer Days Ahead
Women's Center of Greater Lansing host dragon boating for women recovering from breast cancer.
Lansing Women’s Center host event for breast cancer survivors