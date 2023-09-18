Stretch of M-52 in Ingham County undergoing construction

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of M-52 will be under construction beginning Monday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin resurfacing and installing sidewalks on M-52 from Morton Road to Clinton Street.

With this work being done, officials said there will be lane closures and traffic regulators will be out to help move along traffic.

The project begins at 7 a.m. on Sept. 18 and is expected to last until Oct. 6.

