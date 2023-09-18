Saban Names Milroe Starting Quarterback For Next Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alabama football coach Nick Saban said Monday Jalen Milroe, who started the first two games of the season, will return as the starter for this Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss. Saban says Milroe has simply played the best of the three quarterbacks on his roster. Tyler Buchner started and struggled in this past Saturday’s game at South Florida, which Alabama eventually won 17-3 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.