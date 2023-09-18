Advertise With Us

Saban Names Milroe Starting Quarterback For Next Game

Crimson Tide aim to correct mistakes from Texas ahead of SEC play
Crimson Tide aim to correct mistakes from Texas ahead of SEC play
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alabama football coach Nick Saban said Monday Jalen Milroe, who started the first two games of the season, will return as the starter for this Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss. Saban says Milroe has simply played the best of the three quarterbacks on his roster. Tyler Buchner started and struggled in this past Saturday’s game at South Florida, which Alabama eventually won 17-3 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

