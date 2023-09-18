Red Panda Day at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The world celebrated International Red Panda Day and the adorable animals brought joy to everyone visiting Potter Park Zoo.

Volunteers at Potter Park educated visitors on the Red Panda. Tables were set up around the park that compare Red Pandas to other animals people may be familiar with. Conservation specialist Rachel Marlatt said kids were having a great time learning about the little furry friends.

“They don’t realize that that’s something that they can do. Red pandas seem so far away since they’re over in Asia,” said Marlatt. “It’s all about getting them to see what they can do here in the United States to help red pandas.”

She later said it is important to teach kids about animals so when they grow up they feel a connection towards them like red pandas.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.