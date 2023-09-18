Purdue Wins Fossum Invitational

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Purdue overcame a Michigan State lead on Monday and won the annual Mary Fossum Invitational women’s golf tournament at Forest Akers West. MSU struggled over the final 18 holes Monday, shooting 14 over par as a team. Purdue finished with a ten shot victory over the runner up Spartans. MSU’s Katie Lu was the individual medalist at three under par and her teammate Layla Raines finished third at one under par.

