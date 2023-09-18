Advertise With Us

Purdue Wins Fossum Invitational

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Purdue overcame a Michigan State lead on Monday and won the annual Mary Fossum Invitational women’s golf tournament at Forest Akers West. MSU struggled over the final 18 holes Monday, shooting 14 over par as a team. Purdue finished with a ten shot victory over the runner up Spartans. MSU’s Katie Lu was the individual medalist at three under par and her teammate Layla Raines finished third at one under par.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man shot outside hotel in Lansing
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Woman arrested after stabbing, victim expected to be okay
Fire crews at apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
MSU confirms investigation on Brenda Tracy leak
MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue

Latest News

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Tucker Contract Terminated For Cause
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Next Two MSU Games on WILX TV
Detroit Lions
Geno Smith’s 2nd TD pass to Tyler Lockett lifts the Seahawks to a 37-31 OT win over the Lions
MSU Spartans faced off with the Washington Huskies Saturday, in their first home game following...
Spartan fans gather for first home game without Mel Tucker