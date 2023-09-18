Police presence at hotel parking lot in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple Lansing police cars are on the scene at a hotel parking lot on American Road.

News 10 crews were on the scene and saw 8 Lansing Police Department vehicles in front of the hotel on Sunday night. Police were seen entering and exiting the hotel.

The parking lot is in the area of Cedar Street and I-96.

It is not confirmed what has happened at this time or if anyone has been affected.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

