Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A body was found in the Grand River Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Oakland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Police confirmed with News 10 at the scene that officials located the body in the river.

Officials have not released anything on the body’s description.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we bring you the latest information.

