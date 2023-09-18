Police locate body in Grand River in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A body was found in the Grand River Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Oakland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Police confirmed with News 10 at the scene that officials located the body in the river.

Officials have not released anything on the body’s description.

(WILX)

(WILX)

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we bring you the latest information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.