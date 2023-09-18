Next Two MSU Games on WILX TV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NBC is the host network for Michigan State’s next two football games, meaning they will be seen in Mid Michigan on WILX TV. This Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Maryland kicks at 3:30pm from Spartan Stadium. Maryland has a 3-0 record and is a four point favorite. The first road game, Saturday, September 30 at Iowa will be seen in prime time, kick off at 7:30pm. The Spartans have a 2-1 season record after their 41-7 loss this past Saturday to Washington and after this Saturday’s game the Spartans have only two games remaining in Spartan Stadium.

