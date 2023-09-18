MSU kicking off Homecoming week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) is kicking off Homecoming week.

There will be events every day of the week leading up to the Homecoming parade, which will be livestreamed right here on News 10 Friday at 6 p.m.

The university’s activity board is hosing an event called Homecoming Heroes. It is a mystery hero movie night with free snacks and themed giveaway. The movie night will be in room B-115 at Wells Hall.

Visit MSU’s website for more events happening on Homecoming week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.