MSU kicking off Homecoming week

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) is kicking off Homecoming week.

There will be events every day of the week leading up to the Homecoming parade, which will be livestreamed right here on News 10 Friday at 6 p.m.

The university’s activity board is hosing an event called Homecoming Heroes. It is a mystery hero movie night with free snacks and themed giveaway. The movie night will be in room B-115 at Wells Hall.

Visit MSU’s website for more events happening on Homecoming week.

